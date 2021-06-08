‘National Security will respect rule of law, human rights’ – Kan Dapaah

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dappah, has indicated that the country's security architecture will respect the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of citizens without compromising security.

Mr. Kan Dappah maintained that the security setup will not allow anyone to pose a threat to the country.

The operations of National Security have come under the radar in recent times following the alleged involvement of operatives in some illegal activities and the abuse of persons in their custody such as the recent arrest of Citi FM and Citi TV journalists, and the subsequent invasion of the premises of the media house last month.

But speaking at the launch of a national security strategy document on Monday, June 7, 2021, Albert Kan Dappah said national security will not compromise on the general security of the country.

He however said the security architecture will always respect the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

“…And may I assure all Ghanaians that we pledge to respect the rule of law, fundamental human rights, and freedoms of all Ghanaians as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, but let me also caution that the respect for human rights cannot and must not be compromised with strategic threats to national security”.

Several organisations and individuals have called for reforms in the way the National Security particularly carries out its operations.

