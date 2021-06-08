Man remanded for defiling 8-year-old stepdaughter

A 43-year-old poultry farmer is in the custody of the Tesano Divisional Police Command for allegedly defiling his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect was picked up at Ofankor after a close relative reported the incident to the police.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been sexually abused several times by the suspect.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, in a Citi News said the suspect is in police custody.

“It was his own daughter who came to report the issue to the police. She is a stepsister to the victim. She the victim told her [step-sister], that the father has been sleeping with her. According to her, the victim is eight years old. She added that the sister disclosed this to her in confidence. So when the victim came, we interrogated her and she narrated everything to us.”

“We then issued a medical form to her to go to the hospital and according to the medical report, her private part had been tampered with. So we charged the suspect with the offense and he is on remand currently after he was granted bail but couldn’t meet the bail conditions.”

Just last month, a 48-year-old mason was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for defiling a four-year-old girl at Odorkor in Accra.

Akwesi Yeboah pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, but was found guilty by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Ms. Christiana Cann, after a full trial.

The court was told that Yeboah applied a cream into the girl's vagina, which gave her a burning sensation, after which he inserted his finger into her private part and defiled her.

