CCC pastor encourage Ghanaians to get counted in census

General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Ransford Obeng has appealed to Christians in Ghana to make themselves available to be counted in the upcoming census.

The CCC leader noted that having the right data and the true population size of the country is important.

Addressing the media at the church's headquarters at Ayigya during a blood donation exercise, Rev Obeng noted that census provides the opportunity for the Statistical Service to get the actual information of persons living in the country into its database.

This information, the revered gospel preacher noted helps in the development planning purposes of the country.

"It is important that as Christians we do all we can to support a worthy cause such as the upcoming census which would be used for development purposes", Rev Obeng posited.

BLOOD DONATION EXERCISE

Reverend Obeng who turned 65 over the weekend used the occasion to donate blood to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Medicine and Transfusion Unit.

Members of the church who gathered to celebrate the servant of God also donated pints of blood to the KATH team who had set up in church to collect same.

The CCC leader has for the past 5 years dedicated his birthdays to organising blood donation exercises.

Rev Obeng urged the public to use their influence and opportunities they have to better the lives of others.

"When God blesses you kindly use the influence you wield to do good to people especially the needy and the sick", the CCC leader intimated.

KATH TRANSFUSION UNIT HEAD

Dr Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori, Head of KATH Transfusion Medicine Unit said she was happy with the contribution of CCC to restocking the blood bank.

She noted that CCC has for the past 5 years contributed 383 pints of blood to the unit.

Every pint of blood, she revealed has the potential of saving the lives of three people.

A CCC member herself, Dr Owusu-Ofori urged private and individual organisations as well as churches to emulate the example of Rev Obeng and CCC by donating blood as well as organising outreaches for same at regular intervals to restock the blood bank.

"I am happy that my Pastor has for the past 5 years diligently donated blood and committed church members in doing same and despite Covid-19 concerns the church ensured the protocols were observed to get people donating voluntarily", the KATH Transfusion Unit Head stated.