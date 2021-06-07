UE/R: Two notorious robbers handed 40-year jail term; Police hunt for one other accomplice

Two notorious robbers have been sentenced to forty (40) years imprisonment.

The two, Awinaba Ayembil Joel and Mathias Asagba were arrested and arraigned before the court by the Upper East Regional Police Command after investigations were conducted into a series of robberies and crimes.

They were sentenced to 25 and 15 years respectively in hard labour.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Police Command has disclosed that it has launched a manhunt for one other accomplice who is on the run.

