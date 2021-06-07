Sene West NCCE celebrates Citizenship Week

The Sene West district office of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has marked this year’s ‘Citizenship Week’ by engaging about 22 basic schools in the district.

According to the District Director of the Commission Mr. Cletus Y. Suuk, the Citizenship Week was introduced in 2012 as part of the annual ‘Constitutional Week.’

He noted that the event with focuses on basic schools aims to inculcate in the pupils the values of citizenship and remind them of their roles and responsibilities in ensuring a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

Under the theme "We Are One, Ghana First," four resource persons: Mrs. Janet D. Atton, matron of the district hospital, Mr. Daniel Ofori of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Divine Bakudie. Ag. District Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority and Madam Stella Boatemaa of the NCCE spoke to the pupils on the need to put the interest of the country first in all they do to make the country better place.

They were also sensitized on the coronavirus pandemic, the need for continuous protection and why they should make themselves available when the time comes for vaccination against the disease.

The pupils were taken through lessons in nationalism, patriotism, respect for traditional values and symbols, decency and decorum in language and discipline in both public and private life.

They were also tutored on the need for the protection of public property and the environment, abstinence from bribery and corruption as well as hard drugs and alcoholism.

Pupils sought clarifications on a number of issues to which answers were provided whiles copies of the 1992 constitution were presented to the affected schools.