Court discharges, cautions 52-year-old farmer for stealing

A District Magistrate's Court at Enchi in the Western North Region has cautioned and discharged a 52-year-old farmer, Sambia Kaakyire, for stealing.

The presiding Judge, Mr Eric Baah Boateng, gave his judgements after Kaakyire had refunded the money to the complainant.

He advised Kaakyire to stay out of trouble and be of good behaviour. Kaakyire thanked the judge and pledged to adhere to his advice.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Amandu Bukari, was a farmer and lived in the same room with Kaakyire at Jensue in the Aowin Municipality.

He said on March 4, 2021, around 1730 hours, the principal witness, Constance Moro, came to the Jensue Township to buy some drugs and while there it began to rain so she decided to seek refuge at the nearby house where Kaakyire lived.

Prosecution said Kaakyire invited Constance into the room while the complainant was fast asleep.

Detective Agyare said Kaayire, who had planned to take advantage of Constance, gave her GH¢ 1,000.00 out of GH¢ 2,000.00 he stole from the complainant and pleaded to have sexual intercourse with her.

The complainant suddenly woke up and while he was searching for his money, Kaakyire fled from the scene and left behind Constance.

Prosecution said Constance narrated the story to the complainant and also handed over the GH¢ 1,000.00 to him.

The complainant then organised a search party for Kaakyire but for two day there was no sign of him in the vicinity.

Mr Agyare said the complainant later had a tip-off that he was hiding at a cottage, where he was arrested and brought to the Enchi Police Station.

---GNA