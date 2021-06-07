President of Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference calls for support towards education of the girl child

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has called for concerted efforts towards the education of the girl child at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

Most Rev Philip Naameh thanked the Diocese for uplifting the dignity of women as the education of the girl is the surest way to ensure the socio-economic development of the country.

Most Rev Philip Naameh who is also the archbishop of the Metropolitan Catholic Diocese of Tamale made this appeal during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Damongo Diocese on Saturday.

According to him, a research conducted during the onset of the Diocese showed an illiteracy rate of ninety-six percent (96%) among women in the area and an educated four percent (4%) who were civil servants who had come to the area to work.

He said: "The Diocese ensured that they invested a lot in educating the girl child. It is my belief and hope that today this frightening figure has now come down."

Delivering a sermon at the St Anne's Cathedral in Damongo, he expressed gratitude to the clergy, priests, sisters and members of the church for their enormous support towards the education of women in the region.

Most Rev Philip said the Catholic Church is poised for the development of the area and politicians should collaborate with them.

Most Rev Philip who was also the first Bishop of the Damongo Catholic Diocese commended the traditional authorities for their generosity towards the development of the church and appealed for more support.

Established on the 4th of June 1995 under the patronage of St Anne's, the Damongo Catholic Diocese is aimed to follow the mission of Jesus Christ to heal the sick, proclaim the gospel, cast out demons and eliminate ignorance through the education of people within its jurisdiction.

Although the diocese was started with three parishes in Damongo, Bole and Tuna, it has manifested into thirteen parishes under the Damongo Diocese over the last twenty-five years.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference admonished the clergy and lay men to take the 2021 Population and Housing Census seriously as that is the basis for growth.

Most Rev Vincent Sowah Boi Nai also assured the government of the domination's commitment towards the preservation of the environment through the plantation of one million trees to supplement the government's Green Ghana project scheduled for the 11th of June.

A secretary of the President of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs Yagbonwura Tutu Boresa 1 tasked the diocese to ordain more Gonja priests and sisters to enhance the smooth acceleration of the church.

He further commended the church for its transformation of lives particularly women and children in the area and called much collaboration.

Meanwhile, Most Rev Peter Paul Angyier of the Damongo Diocese led prayers for the leaders of the country and Ghana as a whole for peace, unity and development.

The clergy drew curtains on the celebration with citations to some members of the diocese including the first bishop, first headmistress of the St Anne's Girls Senior High School among others for their dedication and hardwork towards the milestone stone reached.

The Silver anniversary celebration under the leadership of Most Rev Peter Paul Angyier was on the theme "25 Years of Grace,Transforming Lives Through Evangelisation, the Way Forward" brought together the clergy, political leaders, traditional leaders among others to a day of thanksgiving to the Lord for 25 years of service to humanity.