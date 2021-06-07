Cape Coast: Tension brews as NPP group vow to reject re-nomination of disrespectful MCE

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast Metropolis have made a passionate appeal to President Akufo Addo not to re-nominate their sitting MCE, Mr Ernest Arthur.

They accused him of poor performance, poor human relations and the use of abusive language.

They have also appealed to the President to reject any candidate that he (Mr Ernest Arthur) would put forward to replace him as MCE for Cape Coast Metropolis in case he is not re-nominated.

According to them, Mr. Ernest Arthur is bragging that even if he was not re-nominated to continue his second term of office, he will support one Lawyer Daniel Arthur to be appointed as MCE to be doing his bidding.

The NPP members and sympathizers who claimed to be the kingmakers of the Party in Cape Coast North and South Constituencies noted that they will accept any candidate who has applied for the position of MCE in Cape Coast Metropolis but not Mr. Ernest Arthur and Mr. Lawyer Daniel Arthur.

"Mr. Ernest Arthur did not impress us at all in his four-year term of office as MCE for Cape Coast Metropolis thus leading to the defeat of the NPP in the 2020 Parliamentary elections in both Cape Coast North and South Constituencies, one of which he was the Parliamentary candidate."

At a press conference held at Abura Central Market in the Cape Coast North Constituency, members of the party noted that their MCE's poor human relations affected the NPP during the 2020 general elections.

A leading member of the party, Mr. Justice Oboh Mensah who read the press statement said they being the kingmakers of the party at the grassroots vow to resist Mr. Ernest Arthur and Mr. Lawyer Daniel Arthur from being their MCE.

"We would like to appeal to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana not to re-appoint Mr Ernest Arthur, our sitting MCE for Cape Coast Metropolis.

"As kingmakers of this great party who do the leg works, we have followed the administration of our MCE with keen interest and have made some observations that show clearly that when he (Mr. Ernest Arthur) is re-nominated, it will dwindle the fortunes of the party in the two Constituencies in the Metropolis."

Mr. Justice Oboh Mensah further indicated that their MCE did not support the party enough to carry out its activities especially in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

He noted that the MCE diverted his attention to Cape Coast South constituency where he was the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the NPP yet lost miserably to the NDC candidate.

"One of the cogent reason for the MCE's electoral defeat in the 2020 general elections was due to his poor human relations, gross disrespect to the electorates and the use of abusive language which were negative in the eyes of the public and did not help the party.

"He is not approachable, his Assembly staff, Assembly Members, Constituency and polling station executives can attest to this fact.

"As for respect for party footsoldiers, the least said about it, the better. We shall resist his re-appointment should it happen. We cannot be slaves in our own party. He made it clear to some executives that if he (Mr. Ernest Arthur) is not re-nominated, the person he will put forward will be nominated to do his bidding."

Mr. Justice Oboh Mensah continued, "It is alleged that he made mention on one Lawyer Daniel Arthur who is not known to the Constituency officers and grassroots members of the Party as a loyal member of the NPP in the Cape Coast Metropolis. It is again alleged that our MCE has been bragging about having our Regional Chairman, Mr. Robert Kutin Jnr, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and General Secretary, Mr John Boadu in his pocket and that he can go to sleep, the position will be given to him again.

"We once again appealing to our Regional Executives and the General Secretary to genuinely nominate the right person who is known to the grassroots level of the party other than Mr. Ernest Arthur and Lawyer Daniel Arthur to occupy the MCE position in Cape Coast. There are equally competent applicants such as Mr. Abban Ghansah, Mr. Anthony Arku- Korsah, Mr. Francis Abaidoo, Mr. Perry Mensah and Madam Sarah Afful who can discharge the same duties that could be considered.

"We wouldn't like to encounter the second regime of an MCE who doesn't listen to the electorates, grassroots members and disregard true Patriots whose sweat he is enjoying."