Major Mahama murder: No show at mini-trial as defence lawyer missing; case adjourned to June 14

There was no show in the continuation of the mini-trial in the ongoing Major Maxwell Mahama murder trial due to the unavailability of one of the defence lawyers.

Lawyer for the seventh accused person billed for the cross-examination of the policeman who obtained the Investigation cautioned statement of Michael Anim, his client was absent.

As a result, the said Police Officer and the independent Witness were asked to come at the next date.

The substantive trial is currently on hold due to series of objections against the tendering of Investigations cautioned statements obtained from the accused persons.

It was the case of the defence lawyers that, the accused persons were coerced and forced against their will to put down the statements the Prosecution is relying on.

And the mini-trial is being held to resolve the objections for the case to resume.

However, in court on Monday, June 7 when the case was called for continuation, the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge was informed about the absence of the defence Lawyer.

Chief State Attorney Mrs Evelyn Keelson, told the court that due to the earlier information from counsel, the Policeman and an independent witness who were both coming from Kumasi were asked to hold on.

The court however warned that, if at the next court sitting counsel does not show up, the trial will proceed in his absence.

William Baah and 13 others are standing trial for Abetment and murder respectively.

The case was consequently case was adjourned to June 14, 2021.

