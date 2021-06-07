Investigate, deal with organisers of super-spreader Sir John’s funeral – GMA to IGP

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the organisers of Sir John’s funeral following the fragrant disregard for Coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols by mourners.

Born Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the deceased New Patriotic Party (NPP) senior member and former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission of Ghana was finally laid to rest over the weekend.

In the shocking turn of events, the hundreds of mourners that trooped to the funeral failed to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols as required by the government.

The GMA has released a statement to condemn and express its disappointment.

“The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has noted that its disappointment the total disregard for Covid-19 protocols during the final funeral rites of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John,” part of the statement signed by association President Dr. Frank Ankobea has said.

In a call to the IGP, GMA wants an investigation to be carried out and organisers of the funeral dealt with according to the law.

“The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all gains made in our fight against COVID-19.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organizers of this and any similar events to serve as deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation. We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to act without fear or favor in this regard,” the GMA statement stresses.

In a related development, pressure group, Occupy Ghana has described as disappointing and frightening the manner in which the Covid-19 protocols were breached during the funeral of Sir John over the weekend.

Below is the GMA statement on the matter: