Sir John’s funeral was super spreader of Covid-19 in a country struggling to vaccine its citizens – GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols during the funeral ceremony of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission (FC) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie affectionately called Sir John last Thursday.

Some attendants were seen without their nose masks. Others also did not practice social distancing which is one of the measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle the pandemic.

A statement issued by the GMA said “The GMA said in a statement that the mass gathering of people with complete disregard for physical distancing and limited use of nose mask occurred in the wake of caution by World Health Organisation (WHO) to some African countries to prepare for what appears to be a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Africa.

“The GMA was therefore shocked to observe a nation like ours struggling to vaccinate its population will permit such a potential super spreader event to take place.”

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has also criticized persons who attended the funeral for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols.

A statement issued by OccupyGhana said “We cannot show such a remarkable sense of recklessness and abandon in these times and not expect to reap disastrous and possibly deadly consequences.”

In our press release of 2 May 2021 regarding the holding of the Christ Embassy religious event at the Fantasy Dome, we thought no reminders were needed that the dangerous and deadly COVID-19 was still present and active among us.

“In that release, we hailed government’s imposition of protocols by law, which we believe demand compliance, by all.

“To wake up to contrary behaviour by prominent members of the same government and other politicians, after we have seen the colossal human disaster that has unfolded in India, caused by unrestrained political activities and religious events that did not respect COVID-19 protocols, is both disappointing and frightening.

“We need no reminders that by exercising bad judgment in releasing Aisha Huang, government created a defiant galamsey population on its hands and more destruction of our water bodies and forests ensued until it had to resort to the illegal and populist remedy of burning excavators to try and stem the tide of evil genie unleashed with the release of Aisha Huang. Similarly, this disregard of the law will embolden several people to treat COVID-19 protocols with disdain and contempt.”

