Gov’t to invest GHS1.5b in free SHS — Education Minister

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has stressed that government will invest GHS1.5 billion to boost its commitment to ending the double-track system in the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The laudable policy was started by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 in fulfilment of a campaign promise to Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Allowing millions of Ghanaians to receive secondary school education, a double-track system was adopted to ensure no student is left out.

In a bid to improve and make the Free SHS programme better, government according to Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is set to inject a sum of GHC1.5billion to provide the needed infrastructure.

This he emphasizes will put an end to the double-track system by the end of 2024.

“We are going to live within the President promise of between 5 and 7 years to eliminate double-track. The President has committed to that and he’s doing that. Talk about infrastructure, GHC1.5billion potentially available for school construction has seen buildings in schools across the country,” the Minister of Education said while addressing a press conference on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Accra.

He further assured Ghanaians that the ruling government is bent on building a robust education system that will benefit the unborn generation.