Let’s join hands to restore the ecosystem now - World Vision Ghana

World Vision Ghana a Christian humanitarian, relief, development and advocacy organization joins United Nations and other organizations on 5th June to celebrate World Environment Day.

A day set aside annually on the 5th of June to remind the world to take care of the environment, create awareness and take action for the protection of the environment.

June 5 also marks the formal launch of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, (2021–2030) which is essential for World Vision in their work in building the ecosystem.

The Food Security & Resilience Technical Programme Manager, World Vision Ghana Mr Maxwell Amedi is calling on all to help restore the ecosystem now. Currently, it’s estimated that 60% of global ecosystem services are degraded.

He explains that, in ecology, a disturbance is a temporary change in environmental conditions that causes a pronounced change in an ecosystem.

“World Vision Ghana, as an organization having one of its core values to be ‘’stewards’’ means that we care of God’s creation hence we act in ways that restore and protect the environment,” he said.

Mr. Maxwell Amedi, in a statement to commemorate the Day, on Saturday, said human activities, such as massive deforestation, land degradation must stop now to preserve the ecosystem for generations yet to be born.

“We cannot continue to look on while citizens destroy the ecosystem build on wetlands, causing flooding leading to loss of life and properties,” he said.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day is on the theme; ‘Ecosystem restoration’ with a special focus on creating a good relationship with nature.

"This means we all have roles to play being it organizations, youth, faith leaders, traditional authorities towards ecosystem restoration.

“World Vision Ghana is celebrating its achievements as an organization in ecosystem restoration through our Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) project model over the past decade.

"World Vision is advocating on behalf of most vulnerable children and their parents for greener environment for sustainable livelihood and using the opportunity to renew our actions, commitments and choices towards a better ecosystem restoration” he added.