Were you not in Ghana when Ken Agyapong insulted a judge? – CJ criticised for fighting Ayine

A youth activist, Mr Ekow Djan has descended on Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah for his action against Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine.

Mr Anin-Yeboah has dragged the former deputy Attorney General to the General Legal Council for investigation into comments he made against the bench.

Dr. Ayine reportedly questioned the independence of Ghana’s judiciary in a CDD-Ghana Roundtable Discussion on ‘Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa’s Democracy’. His assertion, he questioned the manner in which the 2020 Presidential Election Petition case was handled by the Supreme Court.

During the discussion Dr. Ayine among other things said the Supreme Court in the adjudication of the election petition failed to apply the rules of procedure and continuously dismissed the plaintiff’s applications.

“I expected the Supreme Court to apply faithfully the rules of procedure to – in terms of adducing evidence – prove the petitioner’s case and so on. What we saw was a Supreme Court that was constantly putting hurdles in the way of the petitioner in terms of adducing evidence to prove the petitioner’s case.

Commenting on this development in a short statement, Mr Ekow Djan who is also an educationist noted that more damning comments have been passed about judges in this country by other persons yet nothing was heard from the Chief Justice.

“CJ Anim-Yeboah was in Ghana when Kennedy Agyepong sat on a National TV to insult and [allegedly] threatened to kill Judges,” the statement said.

It further accused the Chief Justice of pretending he never heard of it.

“Dr. Ayine speaks at a forum and the CJ goes haywire? Please, the Office of the CJ is a dignified one.”