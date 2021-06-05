You'll see worst things if you don't remove our 63-year-old empty-headed polling agent rewarded GRIDCo boss — Workers petition Akufo-Addo

Some staff members at Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to remove their Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, from office.

The staff who are members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) claim the posture of the CEO continue to cause disaffection for the party.

They accused the CEO of poor human relations and empty-headed on the job.

"Mr President, what at all is Amoako-Baah bringing to you at the presidency that you want to extend his contract? Is he the only wise person in your thinking that can do this job? This is somebody who is about 63years what again do you want him to offer? We know that you are rewarding him as a past polling agent for your party but he has reaped enough please allow him to go."

According to them, the recent crisis in the power sector vindicates their earlier claim that he [Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah] is sluggish and lack professional approach to issues.

The petition comes amid rumours, according to the staff, that the President is considering extending the appointment of Ing. Amoako-Baah.

“It is the hope of the concern group that, Mr President, you will do the needful not to renew the mandate of Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah to avert any mishappenings. What would be needful was for him to recommend some of his directors to you for consideration and appointment,” the Concerned Staff said in the petition sent through the Chief of Staff.

Find the petition below: