Urgently resolve unitisation impasse between Eni and Springfield – ACEP to gov’t

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has urged government to take immediate steps to resolve the impasse between Eni and Springfield on unitising their fields.

A recent communique from the Ministry of Energy directed Eni and Springfield to unitise their fields.

This directive was based on GNPC's assessment of the petroleum system on the two fields, informing the corporation's conclusion that the Afina discovery straddles the SGN production field.

In a press release from ACEP, it has called for measures to be adopted to address all issues between Eni and Springfield.

“Immediate steps are required to address the impasse between Eni and Springfield on the unitisation directive from the government in compliance with the acceptable industry standards and interpretation of the legal provisions on unitisation in a manner that adequately responds to the emerging risks in the industry,” part of the release from ACEP dated June 3, 2021, has said.

According to ACEP, this is necessary because the future of oil in the country continues to be extremely dicey.

Meanwhile, the African energy policy think tank has described the exit of ExxonMobil from Ghana as a major setback to efforts to attract oil majors to enhance the development of the country’s oil industry.

ACEP wants tgovernment to deepen engagements with all stakeholders in the industry, including civil society actors, political actors, academia, etc., to enhance understanding of the industry and reduce occurrences of political and social controversies in the contracting process.

Below is the release from ACEP:

