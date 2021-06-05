V/R: No show after Akufo-Addo cut sod as UHAS students, tutors and vehicles stuck in muddy roads [PHOTOS]

The road leading to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region have turned into fish ponds and at some point, muddy which is capable of building thatch rooms.

The poor state of the roads is an eye-saw with vehicles unable to move especially when it rains.

Students and tutors had to endure the pain of spending hours on the muddy road. In worst case scenario, vehicles get stuck and students including tutors had to get down from their vehicles to push and in the process also get stuck.

Some buses have been abandoned in the mud for days after efforts to salvage them become unsuccessful. Students get to campus and they look muddy like labourers working at a construction site making life unbearable with no dignity.

Meanwhile, on September 1, 2020, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the construction of the Sokode-Titrinu by-pass as part of the dualization of the Sokode-Ho road.

The sod cutting ceremony that was held at the UHAS Junction was part of the President’s tour of parts of the Volta region that month.

It's been nine months after the pump and pageantry event and the contractor is yet to report to the site to commence work.

Students of UHAS, the public University in the Volta Region that produces health workers are calling on the government to immediately come to their aid and have contractors fix the road.

Find below pictures and videos: