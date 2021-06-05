No amount of contempt trials will save Judiciary from charges of partisanship – Kwaku Azar on CJ, Ayine fight

US-based Ghanaian professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, affectionately called Kwaku Azar says the Judiciary cannot absorb itself from credible charges of partisanship if it does not stop it poorly reasoned rulings.

His comment comes on the back of a decision by the Chief Justice to haul Dominic Ayine to the General Legal Council (GLC).

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in a letter dated May 25, 2021, petitioned the GLC to probe the former deputy attorney general over his criticism of the conduct of the Bench during the hearing of the 2020 election petition.

Taking to his Facebook page to react to the issue, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare says the judiciary is its own worst enemy.

According to the US-based Professor, it is the Judiciary’s poorly-reasoned ruling, in cases such as Ayine v AG, its failure to assume jurisdiction in important constitutional cases, and its inability to rule timeously on time-sensitive cases that expose it to charges of partisanship.

Insisting that no amount of contempt trials or disciplinary actions will save the Judiciary from backlash and criticism, Kwaku Azar recommends that judges should truly and faithfully perform their functions without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and to at all times uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

He believes that once that is done, no criticisms directed at the Judiciary will be taken seriously by the public.

Below is the full write-up on the Facebook wall of the US-based professor.

Akuritingayine is no threat to the judiciary.

The judiciary is its own worst enemy. It is its poorly-reasoned ruling, in cases such as Ayine v AG, its failure to assume jurisdiction in important constitutional cases and its inability to rule timeously on time-sensitive cases that expose it to charges of partisanship and that risks undermining the court's stature as an independent, impartial arbiter of the law.

The way forward, therefore, is not to silence those who merely offer their opinions, which the Constitution allows them to do.

The way forward is for the judges to truly and faithfully perform their functions without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and to at all times uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

No criticisms directed at them will be taken seriously if they perform their functions as stated above.

Conversely, no amount of contempt trials or disciplinary actions will save them from credible charges of partisanship if they continue to issue unreasonable judgments.

Ghanafuo did not fight the AK 47 only to be silenced by the gavel.

#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.

Da Yie!