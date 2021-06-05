West Gonja: Assemblyman donate textbooks to Larabanga E/A primary school

On your immediate left is the Assemblyman, hon. Amidu Karim KK

The Assemblyman for Larbanga electoral area in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Hon. Amidu Karim affectionately known as KK, has donated textbooks worth thousands of cedis to Larabanga E/A primary school.

The textbooks, including mathematics, English language, RME and a host of others, were to help inculcate in the pupils, the habit of reading and also aid in the effective facilitation of teaching and learning in the school.

The inadequate textbooks in Larabanga E/A primary school has impeded smooth teaching and learning.

Speaking after the donation, Hon. KK indicated that the donation was in cognizance of his effort to augment Government's policy of ensuring quality education delivery and affordable to every child of school-going age.

He further revealed that the donation of textbooks is expected as part of his efforts to reduce or lessen the burden on parents since Government alone can not solve all the challenges in the educational sector.

He promised to extend similar support to the remaining schools in the coming days to motivate and instill the habit of reading among pupils of the electoral area.

Teachers of the school expressed gratitude to the Hon. Assemblyman for his support to improve reading among the pupils of the school.

They pray for more support.