Woman fined GH¢120k for possession marijuana

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to a fine of GH¢120,000 for possessing Indian hemp also called Marijuana.

Rita Atsufui Koffie would spend three years imprisonment in hard labour if she fails to pay the fine.

She admitted the offence and she was convicted on her own plea but sentence was deferred to Thursday, when she was sentenced to a fine of 10,000 penalty units equivalent to GH¢120,000.00.

Meanwhile, the convict has tested negative to pregnancy based on the order of Mrs Susana Eduful, the judge, before handing down the sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Evans Kessie told the Court that Rita was a trader, living at Sukura near Dansoman.

He said upon a tip-off, the Police arrested Rita on September 9, 2020, at about 1600 hours with three buckets of the Indian hemp soaked in liquid, popularly known as “lacka” as well as quantity of the dried leaves.

ASP Kessie said the exhibit tested positive during a laboratory examination.

---GNA