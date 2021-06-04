Fury as female MP kicked out of parliament for wearing 'apuskeleke' trousers

A female MP in Tanzania has been kicked out of the country's parliament for wearing trousers deemed 'too tight'.

Condester Sichwale, a minister for the ruling CCM party, was ejected on Tuesday after male colleague Hussein Amar - a member of the same party - complained.

Ms Sichwale was told by the Speaker to 'go dress up well, and then join us back later' before she walked out. It is unclear whether she returned to the chamber that day.

The reprimand has sparked an angry backlash with a group of female MPs branding it 'unfair' and demanding an apology.

The incident took place following a debate in Parliament House in Tanzania's capital of Dodoma, which Sichwale and Amar had been taking part in.

Immediately after the session finished, Amar stood up to ask Speaker Job Ndugai for guidance on 'modest' dress.

'The code is clear about the dress and for the sisters but in here there are MPs wearing clothes that are not modest,' he said, according to local site Mwananchi.

Ms Sichwale was told by the Speaker to 'go dress up well, and then join us back later' - but his remark sparked an angry backlash from other women MPs who said it was 'unfair'

Asked who he was referring to, Amar pointed to Sichwale and said: 'The MP is right there on my right hand.

'She is wearing a t-shirt but please call her in front to see the pants she is wearing in a tight way.'

He added: 'Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators. What are they showing to the society?'

