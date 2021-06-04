Drama as Police, #FixTheCountry protesters clash in court, case adjourned to June 14

There was drama in court on Friday when convenors of #fixthecountry clashed with the police in court prior to the hearing.

The group is in court in a case where the police is seeking a restraining order against their demonstration.

In a matter of public order act 1994, the police is seeking restraining prohibition orders against the #fixthecountry protest.

In court on Friday, the police said they were concerned about the manner in which some of the holding Ghana flags appeared in court.

The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey was informed about the incident and she subsequently directed the convenors who are the respondent in the case to come to court individually.

Six of the 14 convenors who appeared in court are Samuel Alex Kudzordzie, Felicity Nelson, Bashiratu Kamal, Agyapong Foster, Darko Benjamin and Adakye Brownson

The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 14, 2021, for hearing.

---Starrfm