2021 daily minimum wage takes effect today

Listen to article

The newly approved daily minimum wage in Ghana takes effect from today, June 4, 2021, as directed by the National Tripartite Committee (NTC).

The NTC made up of representatives of government, the Ghana Employers Association, and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) concluded talks of an increase in the daily wage on Thursday, June 3, 201.

At the meeting, it was approved that the daily minimum wage from 2020 will be increased by 6% for this year. As a result, the 2021 daily minimum wage has increased from GH¢11.82 to GH¢12.53.

In a press release from the NTC, it announced that the latest decision goes into effect starting from today, June 4, 2021.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2021 NDMW is 4th June 2021,” the statement said while adding, “Institutions, establishments, and organisations have been warned to implement the new agreement to the letter.

“Any establishment, institution, or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Minimum wage for 2022 will also see an increase of 8%. With the 2021 daily minimum wage pegged at, GH¢12.53, it means the 2022 figure will move up from GH¢12.53 to GH¢13.53.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2022 NDMW shall be 1st January 2022,” the NTC has said.

Below is the release from the NTC on the two decisions: