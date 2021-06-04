Bagbin to speak at a high-level virtual event to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Denmark

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S. K Bagbin has been scheduled to address this year’s High-Level Virtual Event to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Denmark in celebration of Denmark’s Constitution day this month.

The Speaker, as part of the presentation, will also explore ways of strengthening inclusiveness in governance with a special focus on improving political party structures.

This was made known when the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring paid a courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin in Parliament yesterday to officially invite the Speaker to participate in their 60th anniversary in Ghana and to solidify the long-lasting bilateral relation between Denmark and Ghana.

Speaker Bagbin emphasized the need for the two countries to initiate a dialogue on how to enrich their experiences to build their countries. “Denmark as we know has a high human resource development index with Sweden, Norway and Finland because they run social democratic systems which focus on fairness, justice and equity due to their experience with the Kings and monarchy which they demolished long ago; and it is one of the countries Ghana can learn a lot from when it comes to multiparty democracy”, He said.

Speaker Bagbin also urged the Danish Envoy to take pay special attention to the strengthening of the Ghana-Denmark Parliamentary Friendship Association geared at fostering MP – MP relationship between the two countries.