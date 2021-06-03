Galamsey fight: Probe Transport Minister for allegedly charging pecuniary fee of $5.000 for every excavator imported — Group

The Alliance for Truth, Justice, and Accountability in Ghana (ATJAG) want the Transport Minister Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah probed on how excavators used in illegal mining found their way into the country after it was banned in 2019.

The group also wants the Transport Minister to be queried over allegations that his Ministry charges a pecuniary fee of $5.000.00 for every machine imported into the country.

"How many excavators did he allow to be imported into the country since May 1st, 2019? Is it true that officers of his Ministry charged a pecuniary fee of $5.000.00 for every machine allowed to imported into the country?."

Despite the fact that cabinet in 2019 banned the importation of excavators and heavy-duty digging machines, ATJAG said it is curious how new excavators were found on galamsey sites by Operation Halt.

Pointing out that if the Transport Minister who has the power to sign for any imported excavator allowed them into the country, the group insists that Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah must be probed.

“Our group believes if the ban imposed by cabinet had been strictly enforced, Ghana's forests and river bodies would not have been inundated with excavators.

“Under the circumstances, we call on government to institute a probe and to have Mr. Asiamah answer the following questions,” part of a press release from the ATJAG group has said.

Below is the press release from ATJAG: