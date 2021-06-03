E/R: Bus runs over student at Akyem Osiem

A student of St. Paul’s Technical School (SPATS) in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has died after a School bus run over him.

The deceased student Sadick Abubakar,18, was returning to Akyem Maase having alighted his classmate mate at Akyem Osiem after school.

According to a witness, while the student was riding on a motorbike, a taxi cab ahead of him suddenly stopped in front of the Osiem new lorry station and opened the door of the taxi.

The student rammed into the gate and crashed onto the road in front of a School Bus of Kibi Secondary Technical School which was from the opposite direction towards Kibi with students onboard after participating in Nationals Science and Maths Quiz competition.

The bus ran over the student and the motorbike killing him instantly.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue in the area pending an investigation into the incident by Police.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver and bus driver were both arrested by the Police to assist investigation.

---kasapafm