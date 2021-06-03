Akufo-Addo's brother sues ASEPA boss, Bobie Ansah, Class Media for Ghc10m defamation

Edward Akufo-Addo, the biological brother of President Akufo-Addo has filed a Ghc10 million defamation suit against the Class Media Group.

He filed the suit in a High Court in Accra.

In his statement of claim, he demanded Ghc 10 million in damages for alleged defamation “contained in the publication by defendants on 29/05/21 and more particularized in paragraph 9 of this statement of claim.

He also demanded and apology and retraction of the words complained of particularly in paragraph 9 of the statement of claim with same prominence as the impugned publication.”

He also demanded perpetual injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents or assigns from repeating same or other similar words of and concerning him.

The defendants are Kwabena Bobie Ansah; Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku; Mensah Thompson and Class Media Group.

Below is the suit:

