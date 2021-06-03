COCOBOD trial: Opuni wants Supreme Court judge to recuse himself

Lawyers of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited have filed two separate applications with one of them asking the judge to recuse himself.

Justice Clemence Honyenuga, Justice of the Supreme is the presiding judge of the case in which Dr Opuni and two others are standing trial for causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GHc217M.

He has ordered Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni to open his defence today, June 3, and answer to the 27 charges levelled against them.

However, in court on Thursday, when the case was called for Dr Opuni to open his defence, the judge said, he has seen two applications from the accused persons.

Justice Honyenuga said, “in view of the filing of an application to recuse me from hearing this matter and also the pendency of a repeat application, this case is adjourned to June 9, 2021, for the hearing of the motion.”

This was after the prosecution led by Director of Public Prosecution Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Oboubisah and lawyer for Dr Opuni, Lawyer Samuel Codjoe all took turns to address the court.

The court after hearing the parties fixed June 9 to hearing of the application against the judge.

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi who addressed the media after the court sitting said, certain comments from the judge has resulted in the latest action.

Apart from the application asking the judge to recuse himself, the accused persons have also filed a repeat application for a stay of proceedings pending the determination of an appeal against the judge’s decision asking them to open their defence.

This is the second time the accused persons are asking the judge to recuse himself from the trial.

Some NDC officers Betty Mould Iddrisu, a national vice-Chair of NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn, John Dumelo and other officers were in court to lend support to Dr Opuni and the two others.

---starrfm