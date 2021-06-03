ASEPA boss' house burgled; robbers made away with GHS8K, other valuables

ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson

Unknown assailants last dawn raided the home of the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson while he was asleep and made away with a sum of GHS8,000 as well as several valuables.

In a press release from ASEPA, it revealed that, “They [the robbers] bolted with a 65" TV set, an iPhone 12, two Laptops, an Apple iWatch series 6, a Wi-Fi modem, a cash amount of GHC8, 000 and other valuables.”

The matter was reported to the Police who sent a team of investigators to the crime scene to conduct preliminary investigations.

According to the initial observation by the Police, the robbery may be a targeted attack executed by professional henchmen.

This is because, the statement indicated that in a building that has 14 different apartments, only that of ASEPA’s Executive Director was attacked that very night.

Concerned by the growing insecurity in the country, ASEPA is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to “raise the alert of the Police and other security agencies, improve Police visibility and Patrol Operations to improve general security in the country.”

Below is the press release from ASEPA on the robbery: