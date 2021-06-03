Rastafarian not part of religions accepted in Ghana – NPP's Alhaji Umar Bodinga

The Eastern Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Alhaji Umar Bodinga has stated that the debate over the admission of two students with dreadlocks to Achimota Senior High School would not have been an issue to land in court if Rastafarian was a recognised religion in Ghana.

Umar Bodinga stated that, the misunderstanding between the management of the school and parents of the students would not have been the case if they were Muslims.

"Rastafarianism is not a recognize religion in Ghana, their ethics and values must not be accepted in our schools,’’Alhaji Umar Bodinga exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said, this was the case because Islam was a recognised religion in Ghana, whereas Rastafarianism was not.

Alhaji Umar Bodinga, therefore, advocated for the GES and its stakeholders to come out with standard rules for secondary schools in order to avert future occurrences.