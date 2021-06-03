June 3 Disaster: OneGhana Movement demand compensation for victims, want officials culpable punished

OneGhana Movement is pushing to have victims of the June 3 disaster compensated.

The civil group also want officials found culpable punished in accordance with the law.

On June 3, 2015, torrential rainfall which heavily flooded most parts of the capital resulted in the death of 154 people in the capital.

One notable event was the explosion the GOIL filling station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra where over 100 persons died in the fire.

A report of the Ministerial Committee that investigated the disaster cited poor safety practices at the GOIL filling station.

One Ghana Movement launched a campaign; Justice for June 3rd Victims Campaign (J4J3) to seek justice for victims of the disaster.

After exactly six years the disaster occurred, the Civil Society Organisation has through a statement stressed that they are keen on continuously working with lawyers of the victims to attain justice.

Marking the day with surviving victims who are suffering permanent physical disabilities OneGhana Movement is insisting that victims and families of deceased persons should be adequately compensated.

Not only is the group seeking compensation for victims, but it also wants to see to it that officials found guilty of not playing their roles resulting in the fire explosion are punished.

“While the court case continues, it is our expectation that the pursuit of justice will not only result in fair compensations to victims and their families but will, in the end, punish officials found culpable. Even more importantly, it will drive the sense of accountability and responsibility on the part of citizens, corporate Ghana, and public officials,” part of a statement from OneGhana Movement dated June 2, 2021, has said.

It continues, “In so doing, the citizens shall be emboldened not to allow their rights and privileges to be trampled upon.

“Public servants and politicians alike shall also realize that they will be held accountable for their actions or inactions.”

Below is the full statement from OneGhana Movement:

http://blob:https://web.whatsapp.com/8f94c9f9-c933-49c8-afa2-78911526a00c