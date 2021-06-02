Murder trial of J.B. Danquah adjourned to June 14

An Accra High Court has adjourned the murder trial of J.B. Danquah Adu, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, to June 14, 2021.

The adjournment was to enable defence counsel to continue with further cross-examination of Stephen Apraku, the former legislature's security man.

Earlier, Apraku, answering questions administered by Mr Yaw Dankwah, Counsel for the two accused persons, told the court that he could not tell the time he patrolled the legislature's house before sleeping on the day of the incident.

According to the second prosecution witness, he patrolled the house as and when he felt it was necessary.

He said it was the last person who got to the house that normally locked the main door.

Apraku told the court that the former MP's building was not detached from the Boys' Quarters and that there were three entrances to the house, with four bedrooms.

He said he could not tell the time he slept off after patrolling the house on the day of the murder.

Two persons have been held for their roles leading to the death of J.B. Danquah Adu on February 9, 2016, at Shaishi, near East Legon.

They are Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon, and Vincent Bossu, aka Junior Agogo.

Asiedu is being held for murder and Robbery.

Asiedu and Bossu are being held on the charge of conspiracy to rob.

The accused have denied the charges and they have been remanded lawfully into prison custody by the court, presided over Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo.

---GNA