Judge handling alleged Kasoa teen murder case resigns

The judge handling the case involving two teenagers who allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy in Kasoa, His Worship Samuel Adjei has resigned.

On Wednesday June 2 another judge has been re-assigned to the court and is expected to take over the matter and other cases at the Ofaakor District Court.

The court on Wednesday, for a second time in two weeks adjourned the case.

The second adjournment was as a result of the resignation of His Worship Adjei, sources told Adom.

The court had on May 4, 2021, directed prosecution to provide a duplicate copy of the docket on the matter to the attorney General’s office for advice.

On the same day, the court also ordered the police investigators to establish the actual ages of the two teens which had been in contention.

Police prosecutor chief inspector Ernest Agbo told the court on May 4, its investigations revealed the juvenile Felix Nyarko was sixteen years after records from various schools he had attended were reconciled.

Chief inspector Ernest Agbo also told the court, their findings indicate the second, Nicholas Kini was a couple of months older than nineteen years.

On the next adjourned date, May 19, 2021 when the case was called, the judge was unavailable.

Family of the deceased 11 year old, told the press they are “disappointed about the snail-pace of the trial”

Spokesperson Samed Akalilu said, “We thought there would be expedited trial so the family can get justice and have some closure. But that is not happening. And we are disappointed.”

