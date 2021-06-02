Accra: 339 suspected criminals arrested in Police swoop

Listen to article

A swoop conducted in 13 out of 14 Divisional Police Commands within the Accra Region has led to the arrested of a total of 339 suspected criminals.

The suspects include 12 females and 29 foreigners believed to be Nigerians.

About 102 unregistered motorbikes, some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, laptops, some quantities of tramadol tablets, and assorted mobile phones were some of the items retrieved from the suspects.

Briefing the media, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge said the swoop was part of policing strategies aimed at curbing criminal activities within the Metropolis.

She said police introduced swoops after their crime data recorded several street and motorbikes robberies these past months.

“All districts and divisional commanders were charged to conduct the exercise in areas within their respective commands and in all we had 13 out of 14 divisions conducting the swoops.”

Giving a divisional breakdown on the exercise conducted, She said, Adenta Divisional police arrested 25 suspects including three females, Amasaman police arrested five suspects, Madina Police arrested 22 suspects, Airport Police arrested 40 suspects, Baatsona police arrested 25, Cantonment Police arrested 36, Dansoman Police arrested 28, and Odorkor Police arrested 30, all from Sowutoum.

The rest, she indicated include Accra Central where 21 suspects were arrested, Tesano police arrested 32 suspects, Kpeshie police had 30 suspects, Kaneshie Police had 34 suspects while Nima police had 11 suspects.

Adding, she said the police will continue with their day and night patrols to ensure that individuals go about their lawful duties without fear.

“We are going to beef up patrols along the Legon UPSA road where street robbery has become rampant to ensure that persons who ply that route late at night are safe,” she added.

---Daily Guide