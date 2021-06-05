Huawei ICT program to train 10,000 Ghanaians in the next three years

Huawei Ghana says its flagship Huawei ICT Training (HIT) program will train more than 10,000 Ghanaians in information and communications technology (ICT) within the next three years.

It says the training forms part of the company's commitment to building the capacity of people in ICT.

Huawei Ghana noted that ICT Training (HIT) Program will support Ghana’s vision of becoming the digital hub of Africa.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra, the Public Relations Manager at Huawei Ghana, Mr. David Appiah, said “ICT skill development is crucial for industry and economic growth, therefore for any country to fully achieve a thriving digital economy, it's crucial for the ICT Skill capacity of citizenry to be developed as it serves as the bridge that connects a robust digital infrastructure and systems to the end-consumer."

He indicated that the country cannot transition to fully digital without skilled human resources to effectively manage the digital resources for quality delivery of services.

“As countries and industries transition to go fully digital, the need for skilled human resources to effectively manage the digital resources for enhanced delivery of services and to enable the citizenry and/or end-users to enjoy the maximum benefits remains equally important. More so, for the end-user or the beneficiary to be able to enjoy digital services, basic ICT skills are required to enable them to navigate their way through the processes to enjoy these services, and that is why ICT Skill training cannot be done without in this regard,” Mr. Appiah said.

About the Huawei ICT Training (HIT) program

According to him, the HIT program is in three segments namely the Hi-Class Program (Huawei Intelligent Ghana Hub Class), ICT Academy (University Talent Program), and the Technology-enabled Open Schools System (TOSS) which will benefit Public servants and Industry Professionals, Tertiary and TVET students and Basic Schools respectively.

As an industry leader, Huawei also offers professional ICT certification courses to bridge the ICT industry talent gap. Huawei will therefore offer training in the areas of trending technologies like AI, LTE, 5G, Quality of Service (QoS), and Digital Economy to relevant state officials and industry partners.

The company has also established a training facility in partnership with Mast Infrastructure Ghana to offer practical training in the areas of Equipment Installation, Fibre works, Height works and equipment configurations to field Engineers and Riggers.

Through the University Talent program, the ICT Academy has signed on about 15 top Ghanaian Universities as authorized partners and currently working with the Ministry of Education to expand the program which offers professional courses in the areas of Routing and Switching (Networking), DataComm, Cloud Computing, 5G among others to TVET institutions across the country.

This program is mainly aimed at bridging the gap between Academia and Industry while also growing Ghana's ICT Talent pool.

Finally, the TOSS project is being implemented in partnership with UNESCO as part of our TECH4ALL initiative to ensure that deprived (K12) or Basic School students get access to quality education through the use of innovative technologies.

The Ministry of Education has thrown its weight behind this project, which Huawei is funding with one million US dollars for the next three years.

“At Huawei, we continue to work with the Government, Industry Partners, Customers, and Academia to offer ICT Skill Training, Workshops, and Seminars in relevant and trending industry courses and topics to contribute to Ghana's ICT Talent pool. In Ghana, our Huawei ICT Talent (HIT) Program has seen a lot of investment from our end, and we continue to invest in the nurturing of ICT talents through ICT skill training and has so far benefitted over 5000 Ghanaians.” Mr. Appiah said.

During the event, the company revealed that they expect to sign a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Education to implement the HIT initiative.

Ms Jenny Zhou, the Director, Public Affairs of Huawei Ghana, told the media the Company had already trained 5,000 government officials, industry players and students from October 2018 to 2020 in ICT skills and that Huawei was committed to making Ghana an ICT hub.

She said in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Huawei University Talent programme and #TECH4ALL initiative would “offer Huawei ICT Academy, seeds for the future and open school systems,” among other things and called for support from stakeholders.

The Public Affairs Director said Huawei’s target for this year under its cooperation with the Ministry of Communications was to train more government officials, site engineers and riggers, industry partners and support the Ghana IP Club.