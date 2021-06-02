Dean of UCCSchool of Business Prof. John Gatsi, two other staff attain full professor status

Prof. John Gatsi

An Associate Professor, Prof. John Gatsi, Dean of the University of Cape Coast School of Business has attained a full professor status.

Two other Associate Professors at the Faculty, Prof. Anokye Adam, Head, Department of Finance and Prof. Rosemond Boohene, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development all in the School of Business also attain the rank of a full Professor.

The Faculty and Staff of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast are excited over the recent promotion.

The promotion has strengthened the staff profile of the School.

In the University system such promotions come with huge responsibility to support scholarly development in the respective areas of concentration and influence knowledge sharing.

The members of the Faculty hope the new professors will contribute even more to develop the school of business further by adopting some of the strategies deployed by impactful business schools globally.