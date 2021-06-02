Kumasi: Robbers attack shop; make away with GHC140,000 in broad daylight

Armed robbers have attacked a shop at Buokrom Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

They made away with GHC140,000 in broad daylight.

Reports say one of the two robbers stood in front of the shop while the other entered and attacked one of the clients.

The robbers then held some staff hostage amid sporadic gunfire.

One person who attempted to enter the shop to help the workers was shot at the entrance of the shop by the robbers leaving him with wounds.

The robbers after their successful operation sped off on motorbikes amid gunshots to ward off people who attempted to chase them.

No arrest has been made yet.

Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

