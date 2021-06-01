Trial of Agordzor, Mac Palm, 8 others begins June 8

State prosecutors have indicated to an Accra High Court they will call 19 witnesses in the case in which ACP Benjamin Agordzor and nine others are standing trial for high treason.

At a case management conference, the presiding judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe fixed June 8 for the commencement of trial.

On June 1, lead counsel for the accused persons, Victor Kodzogah Adawudu, withdrew their application for bail variation after the court drew his attention to some anomalies in practice direction.

During the last sitting, Dr Mac Palm and ten other accused persons who are standing trial for allegedly planning a coup filed applications seeking bail variations.

This was after the accused persons who were charged with conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason failed to meet their bail conditions.

On April 24 they were granted bail in the sum of 2 million cedis with two sureties to be justified

They were also to report to the Director of National Intelligence Bureau, NIB, Mondays and Thursdays and were also to deposit their passports to the registry of the court.

The rest of the accused, Donya Kafui, Yohannes Zikpi, WO11 Esther Saan, Col Seidu Abubakar, LAC Ali Solomon and Col Sylvester Akanpewon and Col Kojo Gameli have all failed to meet their bail terms.

ACP Agordzor, charged with Abetment and Bright Allan Debrah are the only two who were able to meet their bail conditions.

ACP Agordzor and Gameli are on a 1 million cedi bail with two sureties one to be justified.

They are instructed to deposit their passports to the registry of the court and also to report to their Commanders on Mondays and Thursdays.

Background

ACP Agordzo and Dr Mac Palm together with eight others alleged to have played various roles in an attempt to destabilise the country have pleaded not guilty to four charges.

The 10 accused persons who were on bail earlier for treason felony were re-arrested by the BIN and slapped with the charges of conspiracy to commit High Treason, High Treason and Abetment.

The charge of High Treason is high than the earlier charge of treason and the court sitting was presided over by three High Court Justices presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.

All the accused persons are said to belong to a group called Take Action Ghana.

In June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s alleged plan to overthrow the government and usurp executive powers.

