Raynolds Agbenyenu withdraws from PUSAG election

Private Universities Students' Association of Ghana (PUSAG) Presidential Hopeful, Raynolds Agbenyenu of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC) - Ho has withdrawn from the PUSAG election with a Communique dated May 30, 2021.

The PUSAG elections which was slated for 28th - 30th May 2021 at the Perez University College in Winneba has been postponed.

In a statement signed by the President, Alswel Annan, he said the development became necessary after several irregularities and misdeeds of some congress and non-congress members frustrating the electoral process.

But Raynolds Agbenyenu reasons for stepping down from that election are:

1. That the Election was being held by an EC, whose Chairman and another member has resigned without a notice to Senate.

2. That the election was being held in the absence of 5 aspirants, who left Congress due to happenings, whether it favored them or not.

3. That the election was being held at a time majority of delegates had vacated the premises due to happenings at Congress.

The whole saga begun on Saturday, as the President of PUSAG was absent when a Senate meeting of Senators were aggrieved because the National Executive Committee present couldn't form a quorum for the Senate Meeting as they were only 4, with WOCOM, President and Chief Operations Officer's position vacant (as Desmond Ollenu had to step down to be able to contest for the Presidential portfolio).

Following the circumstances, an Adhoc Committee was formed by Senators to steer the affairs of the meeting at around 1am on Sunday.

There were misunderstandings the following day when PUSAG President, Alswel Annan released a Communique quashing the formation of the Ad-hoc Committee and wanting to hold another senate meeting.

This brought about chaos and many delegates left congress with an earlier suggestion that an emergency congress should be held at a later date to elect the executives.

Interestingly, the EC Chair has also resigned on Sunday, with a letter addressed to the Judicial Committee Chair.

Raynolds, by his communique, awaits a properly organised election by PUSAG executives.

Attached are copies of the two Communiques.

By: Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey