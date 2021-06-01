Kufuor Scholars pay courtesy call on UDS Vice Dean

Members of the University for Development Studies (UDS) chapter of the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) have paid a courtesy call on the Vice Dean of Students, Prof. Paul Nii Armah Aryee.

The purpose of the visit according to campus representative Gideon Takyi Boakye (Class of 2022) was to introduce to him the UDS team and the mission of the KSP. The scholars also sought his support in the implementation of their activities.

The other scholars who participated in the courtesy call are Henrietta Twumasi (Class of 2022), Meda Ilupeju (Class of 2023) and alumnus scholar Juliana Barnie.

The scholars explained the KSP is an initiative of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to imbibe quality leadership skills in the youth of our country. The KSP team promised to emulate the quality leadership traits of the former president.

Prof. Aryee assured the scholars that he is committed to mentoring young minds like them. He told the scholars they were fortunate to be selected as scholars and urged them to make good use of the exposure.

“Allow the training to pass through you and not just to pass through the system,” he told the scholars.

The scholars asked Prof. Aryee to serve as patron for the KSP UDS chapter which he graciously accepted to do.

He promises to help the scholars promote the KSP so more students on campus can benefit from the leadership activities of the program.

He thanked former President Kufuor for taking it upon himself to use his resources to train the youth with leadership and integrity.