Terrific news, I'm happy for the two Rastafarian students – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded a High Court’s order for Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students it refused enrolment earlier in March.

In March this year, Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but indicated that they would only be enrolled on condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the School’s academic regulations.

Taking to social media after Justice Gifty Addo on Monday, May 31, ruled in favour of the plaintiff, Mr Ablakwa described the ruling as terrific.

He stated that he is thoroughly happy for the two Rastafarian students Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea.

According to the North Tongu MP, it is imperative for all parties, both victor and the defeated to accept and enforce the court’s ruling despite opposing ideas.

“Hopefully, all parties would come together based on mutual respect, understanding and compassion in ways that preserve both the iconic reputation of Achimota and the iconic reputation of Achimota and the future of the duo,” he communicated.

Meanwhile, both students have expressed satisfaction and excitement about the ruling.

According to Tyron Marhguy, this ruling will pave way for him to be educated in order to fulfil his dream of becoming an engineer.

The court in its ruling read by Justice Gifty Addo stated that the legal counsel of the defendant failed to present a compelling case. She noted that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.