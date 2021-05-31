Ban ‘shisha’ to safeguard health of present, future generations – VALD to gov’t

The Vision for Alternative Development (VALD) is urging government to ban shisha to safeguard the health and wellbeing of present and future generations from chronic tobacco diseases.

This is part of a number of recommendations of policy actions VALD believes when implemented lives of Ghanaians especially young people will be protected from smoking-related diseases.

Today, May 31, 2021, the world is marking World NO Tobacco Day. On the theme ‘Commit to Quit’, the commemoration aims to deepen awareness of the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use in any form, take stock of progress in advancing tobacco control and make policy recommendations for action on tobacco control.

In a press release from the Vision for Alternative Development, it has indicated that in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the death of millions of people with underlining health conditions, now more than ever government needs to commit to policies to help smokers quit smoking to save their lives and the lives of non-smokers.

The Vision for Alternative Development in a number of recommendations made wants the government to introduce more taxes on tobacco products to make them expensive while also placing a ban on shisha.

The Vision for Alternative Development recommends that “Government bans shisha or water-pipe to safeguard the health and wellbeing of present and future generations especially our young girls from chronic tobacco diseases,” part of a press release from VALD on the occasion of World NO Tobacco Day reads.

In addition, the group wants government through relevant agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to collaborate with anti-tobacco groups such as the Vision for Alternative Development to intensify surveillance and education on the harmful effects of tobacco use to the public.

Aware the implementation of Ghana’s Tobacco Control Law (Act 851) is seriously challenged, VALD insists this is the time for stakeholders to rise and take action.

