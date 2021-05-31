Update on 2021 PUSAG Congress

The attention of the National Executive Committee has been drawn to a purported Ad-Hoc Committee to steer the affairs of the association which was grounded on Article 8(12) of our constitution which was ignorantly quoted as Article 12 by the Chairperson of the yet to be constituted Judicial Committee.

Article 8 (12) of the PUSAG Constitution, 2016 provides that “The senate may appoint ad hoc committee, as it deems fit for the efficient running of PUSAG. Membership of such committee need not be restricted to the senate.” An Ad-Hoc Committee cannot be asked to take over congress where there is a constitutionally mandated body who is already doing that. The National Executive Committee is mandated to run congress, and that is exactly what we have been doing since Thursday, 27th May 2021.

Indeed, where a Statute has provided for the means of commencing an action under that Statute, it is only by that means that an action ought to be commenced. See *AHINAKWA II (SUBSTITUTED BY) AYIKAI v OKAIDJA III & OTHERS [2011] 1 SCGLR 205.* The perpetrators of this shameful act have not invoked any ground on which their action ought to commence. The majority of would-be Senators who were present at the supposed Senate shall ascribe the oath of the senate to be regarded as such under Article 8(3) and (4) of the PUSAG Constitution, 2016.

Again, the power of enforcement and interpretation of the constitution rest in the bosom of the Judicial Committee under Article 21(1)(a); and its accompanying statutory composition for attaining a quorum to aptly adjudicate being grossly ignored under Article 21(4) of the PUSAG Constitution, 2016. The Judicial Committee in its current state doesn’t exist and will be rectified later today by Senate.

For the avoidance of doubt, NEC is in-charge of running congress and we are doing just that. The President is the Chief Spokesperson of the Association; and under Article 11(1)(e) *shall* “authenticate all correspondence of the Association; counter-signed by him”. And it is on the basis of such that we want to put on record that we have not sanctioned anyone to act on our behalf. Senate will be held today, 30th May, 2020 at *10:00am* at the auditorium of Perez University College. Thank you

Signed.

Alswel Annan

(NATIONAL PUSAG PRESIDENT)

Esther Afia Ankrah

(NATIONAL FINANCIAL CONTROLLER)

Obeng Sika Aborampa Junior

(NATIONAL DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS)

Diabate Youssouf

(NATIONAL MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICER)

Joyce Asumah

(NATIONAL WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER)

