Don't leave any Ghanaian behind during 2021 Population Census---DCE urges Enumerators

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Chief Executive, Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh, has advised enumerators not to leave any Ghanaian behind.

"Enumerators who will partake in the upcoming Population and Housing Census must not fail to count any Ghanaian, "he stressed.

The DCE was speaking at the Launch of the 30-day countdown of the 2021 Population and Housing Census at Ajumako.

He advised all the enumerators to ensure they visit every area they’ve been posted to and count everybody irrespective of their physical appearance.

The district Census Officer, Mr. Ukasha Ussif urged Ghanaians to cooperate with his outfit when the exercise starts

He said the census is a very important exercise because knowing the population of the country would be a benchmark for government policies hence, the need for every Ghanaian to avail himself to be counted.

He pleaded with citizens to open up and give information when census officers visit their homes on 28th June 2021, after listing of houses and Census night on 13th and 27th June 2021, respectively.