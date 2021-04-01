Daffiama Bussie Issa District: NCCE empowers residents of Owlo on the role of MPs, Assemblies

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Daffiama Bussie Issa District (DBI) in the Upper West Region have admonished the Chief and people of Owle Community to demand more from their elected representative and government.

The call was made by a retired Civil Servant Mr. Paul Y. Badii who is a former District Director of the NCCE in the Wa East District in the Upper West Region.

He underscored the role of MPs to include;

1. Lawmaking

2. facilitating constituent's / communities’ concerns to government and partners.

3. Engaging more with constituents.

4. Fair distribution of the MPs common fund;

5. Social intervention initiatives, and among others.

He further charged local people to prioritize community building and development ahead of personal gains from elected members (MPs) and Politicians in general.

He expressed worry about how Political divisiveness is destroying our social cohesion and strong bond. He stressed that poverty and underdevelopment are their common enemy and for that, collective effort and oneness will help them break barriers to achieve development.

Also, the CEO of Ideapath Consult Mr. Tahiru Lukman speaking as a resource person on the topic ‘‘Covid- 19 and the Vaccine myths’’ seized the opportunity to educate the community members on coronavirus pandemic- protocols, mortalities, and vaccines.

He downplayed the fear that the Astra Zeneca vaccine approved and shipped to Ghana for use is a sterilization scheme aimed at crumbling the population of Africa/ Ghana.

He explained the strategy of health experts targeting head immunity from about 20,000,000 peoples as a target to roll out the vaccine.

The resource person added, the politics of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana is the reason why our effort to containing the outbreak is becoming an issue.

He stressed; " Politicians prioritize their health and wealth, they have all taken the vaccine and some will come out to tell us the vaccine is not good. However, they have all taken it. Dishonesty in our body Politics"

He entreated all to come out and take part in the screening. He added that the following person is not recommended to take part in this vaccination.

1. Pregnant mother's

2. Nursing mother's

3. Children below 18 year's

In responding to questions from participants. Including

1. Whether the vaccine can treat someone already with COVID-19?

2. Is it a one-time lifelong vaccine?

3. Will one be 100% protected from getting COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?

He said the vaccine is not meant for COVID-19 Pandemic carriers, and also it is not a one-time vaccine, since it only lasts for 6 months to a year. However, the target is to achieve herd immunity. Finally, it cannot give 100% protection and so after the vaccine, one needs to still engage in social distancing, hand washing, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and wearing noise masks.

The District Director of NCCE Mr. Abdul-Rahaman Osman urged community members to be more focused and to formalized their needs in a complete document to Politicians, NGOs, and philanthropies that are interested in rural development. He added the District Assemblies have oversight responsibility to ensure basic needs including water and schools are provided. The assembly member must intensify his lobbying skills to draw development to the community. He concluded.

The assemblyman for the electoral areas was thankful to the NCCE and the resource people for prioritising the Owle community.

The program was organised by NCCE as part of their duties to create Civic Responsibilities and duties of the citizenry. It was held in the Owlo Market Square on the 30th March 2021 from 10:03 am to 12: 35 pm.

Tahiru Lukman

Position: Author & Dev't Consultant

Tel: 0209254057

Email: [email protected]