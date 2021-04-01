ModernGhana logo
01.04.2021 Regional News

U.S.-Funded “You Only Live Once” Television Series deepens engagement with Ghana’s Youth

Accra, GHANA— The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the National Population Council (NPC), and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) launched the “What Does YOLO Mean to Me” documentary series.

The series commemorates five seasons of the award-winning television drama “YOLO – You Only Live Once.”

YOLO is a popular Ghanaian television serial drama that addresses challenges and opportunities confronting youth in Ghana. Since YOLO Season 5 aired in 2019, demand grew for more YOLO material. The NPC, GHS, and USAID partnered with Farmhouse Productions to create a 13-episode documentary series that covers topics ranging from sexual harassment and rape, menstruation, cyberbullying, teacher-student relationships, to alcohol and drugs.

The “What Does YOLO Mean to Me” event featured recorded messages from U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan, Executive Director of the National Population Council Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, and Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

In her remarks, Ambassador Sullivan reiterated the importance of youth voices in Ghana and recommitted the United States’ support to engage youth in Ghana’s development. “I know the pandemic has been particularly difficult for you. Yet you’ve persevered and learned to adapt. Keep making smart choices, choosing the right relationships, showing respect and integrity both offline and online and believing in yourself and your future.”

“What Does YOLO Mean To Me?” will be aired on YouTube, Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@yolotvseries). Additionally, the GHS will offer resources for youth to seek guidance and counseling at “Youth Corners” in health facilities and through the Ghana Health Service “ You Must Know” app which can be downloaded via the Google app store.

About USAID

USAID is the lead U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential. USAID's activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana's journey to self-reliance and advance an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.

