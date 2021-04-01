More than 500 farmers at Donkro-Nkwanta have lost their lands to a private company

Donkro-Nkwanta (BE/R) March. 31, GNA- Chiefs and People of the Donkro-Nkwanta community of the Nkoransa traditional area in the Bono East Region has called on Mr. Kwesi Adu Gyan Bono East Regional Minister to intervene in saving over 1,500 hectares of farmlands belonging to them to a private company.

Nana Owusu Akaw Brempong II, Divisional Chief of the area mentioned that the private company in the name of Mr and Mrs. Danquah residing in the United States bought about 1,500 hectares covering over 2.5 kilometers square of land belonging to over 500 farmers in the community for suspected mining activities.

Nana Brempong lamented that the Company bought the land from his superior the paramount queen mother of the traditional area without his consultation for mining activities in disguised and that the matter has been a source of worry to him and the entire community members.

He said many of the farmers has lost their farms to the company land and this was going to worsen their plight in becoming more poorer as the farms were the only source of livelihood in the area.

Most of the community members including Madam Hawa Bawa a single mother with four children, cashew and peasant farmer explained with tears that the company has come to take away her livelihood as their farms has been destroyed by the company.

Nana Brempong made the call on Wednesday when the Regional Minister called on him at his palace after he has been informed on the matter and to find a lasting way to address the matter and sustain the peace been enjoyed in the area.

Mr. Gyan who was earlier briefed of issues on the land and that it has been bought for mining activities instead of farming by some stakeholders including the Youth of the area visited the land to have first-hand information.

Mr. Gyan after visiting the land on Wednesday with a team including the Security agencies and the community members to see things for himself revealed that the land was actually earmarked for farming as there were no signs of mining activities on the land.

The Minister urged the people especially the youth and farm owners to remain calm as his office and the relevant stakeholders sit to address the matter as the government was committed to improving the livelihood conditions of the people.

He again mentioned that it would work assiduously to promoting farming activities in the region so as to grow raw material to feed the factories and making the region the food basket of the country.

The Minister further urged the youth to be the driving force for the community development and assured that if it happens there were going to be any mining in the area it would rest in the comfort of the government and the minerals commission would come to educate and sensitize them on the activities and benefits of mining among other things.