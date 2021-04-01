ModernGhana logo
01.04.2021 Crime & Punishment

Court remands key suspect in Meduma arson case

LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

A 35-year-old man, Kwaku Agyeman, was on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, remanded three weeks into police custody by the Mamponteng District Court, over the alleged murder of his 11-year-old stepson Prince Kyeremateng.

Kwaku Agyeman, who is a Trotro driver and resides in Medoma in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, was charged with three counts including murder, Arson, and causing injury.

Kwaku Agyeman was on March 16, 2021, arrested by police at Mamponteng for allegedly setting his girlfriend and three children ablaze at Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He however pleaded with the court to release him on bail for him to treat himself.

The court presided over by His Lordship Thomas Boadi Soyori however, did not take his plea.

Meanwhile, the suspect Kwaku Agyeman who appeared in court with both legs bandaged admitted committing the crime in the presence of the court.

Magistrate Thomas Boadi Soyori however refused him the bail and ordered the investigator in charge of the case to officially record the confession of the suspect in front of an independent person and add to the evidence they have.

The case has been, adjourned until April 21, 2021, after police said they would need three weeks to complete investigations.

