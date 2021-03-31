ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.03.2021 Regional News

Ban fake fetish priests, pastors from TV—Kofi Akpaloo

Ban fake fetish priests, pastors from TV—Kofi Akpaloo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has charged the government to make laws to flush out fake lotto number producers, and fake pastors who have taken over the media landscape.

He was worried about how a lot of fake Mallams and pastors have taken over the airwaves duping innocent people hence there is the need for the government to curtail it.

“I don’t understand why the government is allowing fake pastors and fake mallams to sit on television to take money from innocent people. I’m pleading with the government to ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV,’’ Mr. Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining ground in our system and it is very disgusting.

---KingdomfmOnline

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Daffiama Bussie Issa District: NCCE empowers residents of Owlo on the role of MPs, Assemblies
01.04.2021 | Regional News
U.S.-Funded “You Only Live Once” Television Series deepens engagement with Ghana’s Youth
01.04.2021 | Regional News
NPP gov’t remains committed to strengthening decentralization and local government—Northern Regional Minister
31.03.2021 | Regional News
UN Report: A severe economic downturn is undermining development prospects in Africa 
31.03.2021 | Regional News
Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents, others call for Calm in Lottery Industry
31.03.2021 | Regional News
Some 43 assembly members and government appointees of Upper Manya Krobo want MCE renomintaed
30.03.2021 | Regional News
Ejisu: Shocking as fetish priest storms school to dig up a pot allegedly buried by spiritualist
30.03.2021 | Regional News
2020 Elections: Jean Mensa thanks Ghanaians for supporting the EC
30.03.2021 | Regional News
Yilo Krobo gets a new Divisional Chief
30.03.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Bagbin accepts Ablakwa’s resignation from Appointments Commi...
4 hours ago

NDC Executives hold crunch meeting with MPs over Ablakwa's r...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line