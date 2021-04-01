ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.04.2021 Social News

Taxi driver foils attempt by two trying to rob a mobile money vendor

Taxi driver foils attempt by two trying to rob a mobile money vendor
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

A taxi driver, who witnessed two suspects robbing a mobile money vendor foiled their effort by bravely crushing them with his vehicle.

They were later arrested by a Nungua District Police Patrol Team.

The two are Kojo Mintah, 34, and Daniel Adumako, 24 years.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of the Accra Regional Police Command's Public Affairs Unit told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

She said on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at about 0720 hours, a Mobile money vendor at Nungua Coco beach area with the assistance of Nungua District Patrol team arrested and brought to the station the two suspects.

She said a report was made that the suspects entered the Mobile Money Shop at Nungua Coco Beach area and snatched the vendor's lady's hand bag, containing cash of GHC1,298.00 and quickly mounted a waiting motor bike in an attempt to escape.

"Unfortunately for them, they were crashed by a Nissan taxi cab whose driver had witnessed the attack," Mrs Tenge said.

"Suspect Kojo Mintah sustained a fractured left leg whilst suspect Daniel Adumako sustained severe bruises as a result of mob arrest. The suspects were taken to Police hospital for treatment," she added.

—GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: Police outlines security arrangements for Easter festivities
01.04.2021 | Social News
“April Fool”: Negative pranks can cause cardiac arrest – Psychologist warns
01.04.2021 | Social News
Blame minority’s woes on lack of coordination – Political Scientist
31.03.2021 | Social News
V/R: Tidal waves destroy homes in Ketu South
31.03.2021 | Social News
Sunyani Technical University to manufacture, assemble electronic vehicles by 2030
31.03.2021 | Social News
Newly posted teacher commits suicide at Zabzugu
31.03.2021 | Social News
Fire, rain destroy property in Atiwa
31.03.2021 | Social News
Reconsider luxury vehicle tax – Send-Ghana
31.03.2021 | Social News
‘Killer’ of 90-year-old Akua Denteh not pregnant – Medical report
31.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Issues within party resolved – NDC
3 hours ago

Covid-19: Police outlines security arrangements for Easter f...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line